Beautiful home in D-49 is available NOW! - 7623 Manistique Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Beautiful home in D-49 available NOW!



The owner allows one dog up to 50 lbs. with a monthly pet fee of $50 BUT NO CATS!

No smoking of any kind allowed at the property which includes the garage!

NO marijuana allowed in this home!



This 2-story home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garage.



*** 1,475 total sq. ft. and finished sq. ft on 3,560 sq. ft. lot ***



The main level features:

Living room (15 x 12) with walk-out to the large patio with incredible views of the city & Front Range

Kitchen with nook (11 x 17) with lots of cabinets, island, pantry, black appliances to incl. refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave and dishwasher

Powder room

LVP (luxury vinyl planks) flooring



The upper level features:

Master bedroom (15 x 12) with walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom

2nd bedroom (11 x 12)

3rd bedroom (10 x 11)

Hallway bathroom

Laundry with shelving (you have to bring your own washer & dryer)



More features:

Rent includes the trash removal

A/C

6-panel doors

Easy access to Powers Blvd., shopping, dining and entertainment



Application fee of $45 per adult. Owner does not allow any co-signer!



https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ppar/7205100



No Pets Allowed



