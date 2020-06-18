All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 7623 Manistique Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
7623 Manistique Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

7623 Manistique Drive

7623 Manistique Park Drive · (719) 598-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7623 Manistique Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7623 Manistique Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in D-49 is available NOW! SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED! - 7623 Manistique Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Beautiful home in D-49 available NOW!

The owner allows one dog up to 50 lbs. with a monthly pet fee of $50 BUT NO CATS!
No smoking of any kind allowed at the property which includes the garage!
NO marijuana allowed in this home!

This 2-story home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garage.

*** 1,475 total sq. ft. and finished sq. ft on 3,560 sq. ft. lot ***

The main level features:
Living room (15 x 12) with walk-out to the large patio with incredible views of the city & Front Range
Kitchen with nook (11 x 17) with lots of cabinets, island, pantry, black appliances to incl. refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave and dishwasher
Powder room
LVP (luxury vinyl planks) flooring

The upper level features:
Master bedroom (15 x 12) with walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom
2nd bedroom (11 x 12)
3rd bedroom (10 x 11)
Hallway bathroom
Laundry with shelving (you have to bring your own washer & dryer)

More features:
Rent includes the trash removal
A/C
6-panel doors
Easy access to Powers Blvd., shopping, dining and entertainment

Application fee of $45 per adult. Owner does not allow any co-signer!

https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ppar/7205100

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5654012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7623 Manistique Drive have any available units?
7623 Manistique Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7623 Manistique Drive have?
Some of 7623 Manistique Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7623 Manistique Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7623 Manistique Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7623 Manistique Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7623 Manistique Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7623 Manistique Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7623 Manistique Drive does offer parking.
Does 7623 Manistique Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7623 Manistique Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7623 Manistique Drive have a pool?
No, 7623 Manistique Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7623 Manistique Drive have accessible units?
No, 7623 Manistique Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7623 Manistique Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7623 Manistique Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7623 Manistique Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity