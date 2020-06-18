Amenities
Beautiful home in D-49 is available NOW! SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED! - 7623 Manistique Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Beautiful home in D-49 available NOW!
The owner allows one dog up to 50 lbs. with a monthly pet fee of $50 BUT NO CATS!
No smoking of any kind allowed at the property which includes the garage!
NO marijuana allowed in this home!
This 2-story home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garage.
*** 1,475 total sq. ft. and finished sq. ft on 3,560 sq. ft. lot ***
The main level features:
Living room (15 x 12) with walk-out to the large patio with incredible views of the city & Front Range
Kitchen with nook (11 x 17) with lots of cabinets, island, pantry, black appliances to incl. refrigerator, smooth-top range, microwave and dishwasher
Powder room
LVP (luxury vinyl planks) flooring
The upper level features:
Master bedroom (15 x 12) with walk-in closet and 5-piece bathroom
2nd bedroom (11 x 12)
3rd bedroom (10 x 11)
Hallway bathroom
Laundry with shelving (you have to bring your own washer & dryer)
More features:
Rent includes the trash removal
A/C
6-panel doors
Easy access to Powers Blvd., shopping, dining and entertainment
Application fee of $45 per adult. Owner does not allow any co-signer!
https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ppar/7205100
