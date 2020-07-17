All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

734 E Fountain Blvd

734 East Fountain Boulevard · (719) 495-2247
Location

734 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Memorial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Recently remodeled Ranch style home near downtown with Central Air. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in pantry for plenty of storage, laundry room with washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard with shed and in-ground fire/BBQ pit. 2-car garage fits larger vehicles. Security system available. Small pet negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. D-11 schools. No smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Close to military bases, shopping & schools. D-11 schools, 806 sq total sq ft. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 E Fountain Blvd have any available units?
734 E Fountain Blvd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 E Fountain Blvd have?
Some of 734 E Fountain Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 E Fountain Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
734 E Fountain Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 E Fountain Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 E Fountain Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 734 E Fountain Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 734 E Fountain Blvd offers parking.
Does 734 E Fountain Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 E Fountain Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 E Fountain Blvd have a pool?
No, 734 E Fountain Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 734 E Fountain Blvd have accessible units?
No, 734 E Fountain Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 734 E Fountain Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 E Fountain Blvd has units with dishwashers.
