734 E Fountain Blvd

Recently remodeled Ranch style home near downtown with Central Air. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and both bedrooms. Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in pantry for plenty of storage, laundry room with washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard with shed and in-ground fire/BBQ pit. 2-car garage fits larger vehicles. Security system available. Small pet negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. D-11 schools. No smoking in home, no marijuana use or growing in or around home. Close to military bases, shopping & schools. D-11 schools, 806 sq total sq ft. Contact At Home Real Estate 719-495-2247 or visit www.athomeres.com to apply online.