711 North Weber Street

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College. Included amenities are washer/dryer hook ups, garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, recently upgraded range and side-by-refrigerator. Home offers a Jacuzzi, island, hardwood floors, new carpet throughout, ceiling fans, fence backyard and a large deck for BBQ great for entertaining guest. The attic has stunning view of the mountains. The property is within 3 miles radius of coffee shops, shopping stores, cuisine restaurants, grocery stores, parks and museums.



Additional Features and Amenities Include:

-Unit includes stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range and range hood vent

-Large back deck

-New carpets throughout and original hard wood floors

-2-Hot water heaters

-Recently upgraded furnace

-Ceiling fans

-Jacuzzi

-All Lawn and Landscaping Maintenance Included!

-Snow removal maintenance included

-Garbage services included in rent

-Off Street Parking



UTILITY INFORMTION

*Tenant will be billed for all utilities by Management Company every month.



