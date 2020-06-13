All apartments in Colorado Springs
711 North Weber Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:39 PM

711 North Weber Street

711 North Weber Street · (719) 283-6680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 North Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Available Now!

*$250 OFF First Month's Rent*

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College. Included amenities are washer/dryer hook ups, garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, recently upgraded range and side-by-refrigerator. Home offers a Jacuzzi, island, hardwood floors, new carpet throughout, ceiling fans, fence backyard and a large deck for BBQ great for entertaining guest. The attic has stunning view of the mountains. The property is within 3 miles radius of coffee shops, shopping stores, cuisine restaurants, grocery stores, parks and museums.

Additional Features and Amenities Include:
-Unit includes stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range and range hood vent
-Large back deck
-New carpets throughout and original hard wood floors
-2-Hot water heaters
-Recently upgraded furnace
-Ceiling fans
-Jacuzzi
-All Lawn and Landscaping Maintenance Included!
-Snow removal maintenance included
-Garbage services included in rent
-Off Street Parking

UTILITY INFORMTION
*Tenant will be billed for all utilities by Management Company every month.

DO NOT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS COZY HOME ALL YOURS!

Schedule a showing online today!

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 North Weber Street have any available units?
711 North Weber Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 North Weber Street have?
Some of 711 North Weber Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 North Weber Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 North Weber Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 North Weber Street pet-friendly?
No, 711 North Weber Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 711 North Weber Street offer parking?
Yes, 711 North Weber Street does offer parking.
Does 711 North Weber Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 North Weber Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 North Weber Street have a pool?
No, 711 North Weber Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 North Weber Street have accessible units?
No, 711 North Weber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 North Weber Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 North Weber Street has units with dishwashers.
