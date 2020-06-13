711 North Weber Street

Amenities
Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom well maintained Victorian style home located in downtown and blocks away from Colorado College. Included amenities are washer/dryer hook ups, garbage disposal, stainless steel dishwasher, recently upgraded range and side-by-refrigerator. Home offers a Jacuzzi, island, hardwood floors, new carpet throughout, ceiling fans, fence backyard and a large deck for BBQ great for entertaining guest. The attic has stunning view of the mountains. The property is within 3 miles radius of coffee shops, shopping stores, cuisine restaurants, grocery stores, parks and museums.
Additional Features and Amenities Include:
-Unit includes stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, range and range hood vent
-Large back deck
-New carpets throughout and original hard wood floors
-2-Hot water heaters
-Recently upgraded furnace
-Ceiling fans
-Jacuzzi
-All Lawn and Landscaping Maintenance Included!
-Snow removal maintenance included
-Garbage services included in rent
-Off Street Parking
UTILITY INFORMTION
*Tenant will be billed for all utilities by Management Company every month.
