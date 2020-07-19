711 E Platte Ave. - 2

711 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Memorial Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom/ 1 Bath upper level duplex that has been completely remodeled! Large closets with plenty of storage. Gorgeous new kitchen and bathroom. In unit laundry with washer and drier included. Central A/C. 2 Car Garage! Great location by Shooks Run trail and a few blocks from downtown! Application includes credit and background check. No Smoking property. Requires a minimum 650 credit score and income must be 3x the rent ($4500). Security deposit of $1500 required for move in. No Pets in this unit. Please call or email for more information or to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
