711 E Platte Ave. - 2

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom/ 1 Bath upper level duplex that has been completely remodeled! Large closets with plenty of storage. Gorgeous new kitchen and bathroom. In unit laundry with washer and drier included. Central A/C. 2 Car Garage! Great location by Shooks Run trail and a few blocks from downtown!

Application includes credit and background check. No Smoking property. Requires a minimum 650 credit score and income must be 3x the rent ($4500). Security deposit of $1500 required for move in. No Pets in this unit.

Please call or email for more information or to set up a showing.