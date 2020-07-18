All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

6930 Barrimore Drive

6930 Barrimore Drive · (719) 435-0511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6930 Barrimore Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an upgraded kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Excellent large backyard for entertaining. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Barrimore Drive have any available units?
6930 Barrimore Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Barrimore Drive have?
Some of 6930 Barrimore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Barrimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Barrimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Barrimore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Barrimore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Barrimore Drive offer parking?
No, 6930 Barrimore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6930 Barrimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Barrimore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Barrimore Drive have a pool?
No, 6930 Barrimore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6930 Barrimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6930 Barrimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Barrimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Barrimore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
