Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
6924 Ash Creek Heights - Unit 102 #102
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6924 Ash Creek Heights - Unit 102 #102

6924 Ash Creek Heights · No Longer Available
Location

6924 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
Ground Level Condo in Gated Community with Clubhouse and Pool! - This is a great place for you! Gated community, assigned covered parking spot very close to your unit which sits on a corner with views of Pikes Peak from the dining area and the porch! Additional parking spots are very close by! The living space adjoins the dining space and kitchen. Down the hall you have one bedroom and an adjoining full bathroom and the master bedroom with has it's own private bath! All appliances included!

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy – 1 pet under 30 lbs, no pets over 30 lbs and no more than 1 pet. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE5867152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

