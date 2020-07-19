Rent Calculator
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
6507 Donahue Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6507 Donahue Drive
6507 Donahue Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6507 Donahue Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6507 Donahue Drive have any available units?
6507 Donahue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colorado Springs, CO
.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Colorado Springs Rent Report
.
Is 6507 Donahue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Donahue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Donahue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6507 Donahue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs
.
Does 6507 Donahue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6507 Donahue Drive offers parking.
Does 6507 Donahue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6507 Donahue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Donahue Drive have a pool?
No, 6507 Donahue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Donahue Drive have accessible units?
No, 6507 Donahue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Donahue Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 Donahue Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Donahue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6507 Donahue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
