6472 McNichols Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great Looking Garden Level 2-Bedroom Condo on Dublin, between Union and N Academy - Open and spacious condo conveniently located just off Dublin Blvd and the city bus line. This garden level home features 2 large bedrooms with the master boasting a walk-out to the enclosed patio area, a kitchen with a counter bar and open to the living area with cozy fireplace, a bathroom beautifully updated with tile features plus the enclosed patio area has additional storage space. Secured main entrance. Dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer in unit. 1 reserved parking spot.



NO pets allowed. Will work with bad credit. 3x income preferred.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2614263)