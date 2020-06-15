6472 McNichols Court

Amenities
Great Looking Garden Level 2-Bedroom Condo on Dublin, between Union and N Academy - Open and spacious condo conveniently located just off Dublin Blvd and the city bus line. This garden level home features 2 large bedrooms with the master boasting a walk-out to the enclosed patio area, a kitchen with a counter bar and open to the living area with cozy fireplace, a bathroom beautifully updated with tile features plus the enclosed patio area has additional storage space. Secured main entrance. Dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer in unit. 1 reserved parking spot.
NO pets allowed. Will work with bad credit. 3x income preferred.
Apply now at http://www.dtgenterprisesinc.com/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2614263)