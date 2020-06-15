All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 6472 McNichols Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
6472 McNichols Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:28 AM

6472 McNichols Court

6472 Mcnichols Court · (719) 684-3754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Pulpit Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6472 Mcnichols Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Pulpit Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6472 McNichols Court · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Looking Garden Level 2-Bedroom Condo on Dublin, between Union and N Academy - Open and spacious condo conveniently located just off Dublin Blvd and the city bus line. This garden level home features 2 large bedrooms with the master boasting a walk-out to the enclosed patio area, a kitchen with a counter bar and open to the living area with cozy fireplace, a bathroom beautifully updated with tile features plus the enclosed patio area has additional storage space. Secured main entrance. Dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer in unit. 1 reserved parking spot.

NO pets allowed. Will work with bad credit. 3x income preferred.
Apply now at http://www.dtgenterprisesinc.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2614263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6472 McNichols Court have any available units?
6472 McNichols Court has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6472 McNichols Court have?
Some of 6472 McNichols Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6472 McNichols Court currently offering any rent specials?
6472 McNichols Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6472 McNichols Court pet-friendly?
No, 6472 McNichols Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6472 McNichols Court offer parking?
Yes, 6472 McNichols Court does offer parking.
Does 6472 McNichols Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6472 McNichols Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6472 McNichols Court have a pool?
No, 6472 McNichols Court does not have a pool.
Does 6472 McNichols Court have accessible units?
No, 6472 McNichols Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6472 McNichols Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6472 McNichols Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6472 McNichols Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity