Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Stetson Hills Home - Property Id: 285947



Beautiful four bedroom home in desirable location and in D49 school district.

The entry way, dining room and kitchen all have beautiful hardwood floors.

The huge kitchen has updated grantite counter tops and tons fo cabinet sapce plus a pantry.

There is a dual fireplace shared with a the family room and office.

master bedroom is huge with five peice bath and giant walk in closet.

Other upstairs bedroom has jack and jill bathroom.

Basement is partially finished with the fourth bedroom and attached bath.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285947

Property Id 285947



(RLNE5801979)