Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

606 Placid Rd

606 Placid Road · (719) 249-5421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Placid Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Memorial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Placid Rd · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Nice 5 bedroom home with finished basement and detached garage available now! - This is a nice 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms,finished basement, large living room area both upstairs and downstairs also a fenced yard area with a nice size backyard the detached garage is in the back area of the home.

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy – Large and small dogs plus cats too! 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE5821804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Placid Rd have any available units?
606 Placid Rd has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Placid Rd have?
Some of 606 Placid Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Placid Rd currently offering any rent specials?
606 Placid Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Placid Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Placid Rd is pet friendly.
Does 606 Placid Rd offer parking?
Yes, 606 Placid Rd does offer parking.
Does 606 Placid Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Placid Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Placid Rd have a pool?
No, 606 Placid Rd does not have a pool.
Does 606 Placid Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 606 Placid Rd has accessible units.
Does 606 Placid Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Placid Rd has units with dishwashers.
