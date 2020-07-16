All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 604 East Hills Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
604 East Hills Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

604 East Hills Road

604 East Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Divine Redeemer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

604 East Hills Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Divine Redeemer

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
$600/month
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
Approximately 550 sq ft

This cute apartment is nestled in a cute neighborhood near entertainment venues and the Olympic Training Center. This unit also offers off street parking and a private entrance. 1 small pet please!

This unit features:
-Off street parking
-It's own private entrance
-Refrigerator
-Stove/Oven
-Laminate flooring

Restrictions:
Section 8: Not accepted
Dogs: Dogs (ok)
Cats: Cats (ok)
Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Dogs must be 20lbs or under to be considered. Pet fees and pet deposits will apply.

FOR ONLY $600 PER MONTH AND $100 FLAT RATE UTILITIES THIS PLACE WILL RENT FAST!! Call today!

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 East Hills Road have any available units?
604 East Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 East Hills Road have?
Some of 604 East Hills Road's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 East Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
604 East Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 East Hills Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 East Hills Road is pet friendly.
Does 604 East Hills Road offer parking?
Yes, 604 East Hills Road offers parking.
Does 604 East Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 East Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 East Hills Road have a pool?
No, 604 East Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 604 East Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 604 East Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 604 East Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 East Hills Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College