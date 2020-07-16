604 East Hills Road

Amenities

$600/month

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom

Approximately 550 sq ft



This cute apartment is nestled in a cute neighborhood near entertainment venues and the Olympic Training Center. This unit also offers off street parking and a private entrance. 1 small pet please!



This unit features:

-Off street parking

-It's own private entrance

-Refrigerator

-Stove/Oven

-Laminate flooring



Restrictions:

Section 8: Not accepted

Dogs: Dogs (ok)

Cats: Cats (ok)

Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Dogs must be 20lbs or under to be considered. Pet fees and pet deposits will apply.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.

-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.

-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.