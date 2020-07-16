All apartments in Colorado Springs
5712 Huerfano Drive

Location

5712 Huerfano Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

3 Bed · 2.3 Bath · 2051 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom house your new home! This home features a spacious kitchen that opens up to the dining room. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace and plenty of space to relax. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Huerfano Drive have any available units?
5712 Huerfano Drive has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 5712 Huerfano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Huerfano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Huerfano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Huerfano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Huerfano Drive offer parking?
No, 5712 Huerfano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Huerfano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Huerfano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Huerfano Drive have a pool?
No, 5712 Huerfano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Huerfano Drive have accessible units?
No, 5712 Huerfano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Huerfano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Huerfano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Huerfano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Huerfano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
