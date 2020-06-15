5211 Blackcloud Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 05/01/20 700 sq ft, cozy studio apartment w/washer & dryer - Property Id: 100337



We are looking for a quiet non-smoker to rent the private studio apartment with a separate entrance in the basement of our home. The apartment is large, quiet, cozy and unfurnished, located in Northeast Springs (Power and Barnes) Parking in the driveway. Full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Walk-in shower, kitchenette that includes full-size fridge, large convection/microwave oven, double hot plate, sink, plenty of cabinet/counter space. No pets, No smoking or vaping allowed in the home, NOT 420 friendly, drug-free. My two small dogs on property. Rent $850 plus $75 for utilities that include: Internet, cable, trash, heat, a/c, electric and water

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100337

Property Id 100337



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5682259)