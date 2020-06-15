All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:38 AM

5211 Blackcloud Loop

5211 Blackcloud Loop · (720) 626-5669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5211 Blackcloud Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 05/01/20 700 sq ft, cozy studio apartment w/washer & dryer - Property Id: 100337

We are looking for a quiet non-smoker to rent the private studio apartment with a separate entrance in the basement of our home. The apartment is large, quiet, cozy and unfurnished, located in Northeast Springs (Power and Barnes) Parking in the driveway. Full-size washer and dryer in the unit. Walk-in shower, kitchenette that includes full-size fridge, large convection/microwave oven, double hot plate, sink, plenty of cabinet/counter space. No pets, No smoking or vaping allowed in the home, NOT 420 friendly, drug-free. My two small dogs on property. Rent $850 plus $75 for utilities that include: Internet, cable, trash, heat, a/c, electric and water
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100337
Property Id 100337

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Blackcloud Loop have any available units?
5211 Blackcloud Loop has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Blackcloud Loop have?
Some of 5211 Blackcloud Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Blackcloud Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Blackcloud Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Blackcloud Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Blackcloud Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5211 Blackcloud Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5211 Blackcloud Loop does offer parking.
Does 5211 Blackcloud Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5211 Blackcloud Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Blackcloud Loop have a pool?
No, 5211 Blackcloud Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Blackcloud Loop have accessible units?
No, 5211 Blackcloud Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Blackcloud Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Blackcloud Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
