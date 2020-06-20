All apartments in Colorado Springs
5150 Sevenoaks Dr.

5150 Sevenoaks Drive · (719) 249-5421
Location

5150 Sevenoaks Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Pinon Valley

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5150 Sevenoaks Dr. · Avail. now

$2,475

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Nice 5 Bedroom home Located in Pion Bluffs! Check it out! Available in July - This home offers views of Pikes Peak an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings this 5 bedrooms and 4 baths home has the master bedroom on the main level, located on a cul de sac. Nice hardwood floors and carpet, nice counter tops and stainless steel appliances, finished basement, fenced backyard plus two car garage and much more! More pictures coming soon!

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property

Pet Policy Large and small dogs, sorry no cats allowed. 100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised

This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-No housing vouchers
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5780513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

