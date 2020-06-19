All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5

514 North Wahsatch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A7EfKiPBsnC

Make yourself at home in this charming studio style apartment with full bathroom and a kitchenette located in downtown Colorado Springs! Kitchenette include space saver convection oven and Induction countertop stove. Owner supplies the cookware to go with the new induction countertop stove. This home was completely updated but kept all it's original Charm with freshly painted walls, new floors, countertops, and an all new bathroom. Walk into the main door and head upstairs to your quant studio apartment.
Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and night life!

DOG(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 have any available units?
514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 have?
Some of 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 currently offering any rent specials?
514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 is pet friendly.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 offer parking?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 does not offer parking.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 have a pool?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 does not have a pool.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 have accessible units?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5 does not have units with dishwashers.
