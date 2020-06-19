514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 2, 1-5

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A7EfKiPBsnC



Make yourself at home in this charming studio style apartment with full bathroom and a kitchenette located in downtown Colorado Springs! Kitchenette include space saver convection oven and Induction countertop stove. Owner supplies the cookware to go with the new induction countertop stove. This home was completely updated but kept all it's original Charm with freshly painted walls, new floors, countertops, and an all new bathroom. Walk into the main door and head upstairs to your quant studio apartment.

Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and night life!



DOG(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.