Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5

514 N Wahsatch Ave · (719) 309-4335
Location

514 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gx4yrNp8Z6B

Make yourself at home in this charming studio style apartment with full bathroom and kitchen located in downtown Colorado Springs! This home was completely updated but kept all it's original Charm. Completely updated bathroom and kitchen. Walk into the main door and head upstairs to your quant studio apartment.
Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and night life!

DOG(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 have any available units?
514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 have?
Some of 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 currently offering any rent specials?
514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 is pet friendly.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 offer parking?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 does not offer parking.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 have a pool?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 does not have a pool.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 have accessible units?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 does not have accessible units.
Does 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5 does not have units with dishwashers.
