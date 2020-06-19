514 North Wahsatch Avenue - 1, 1-5

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Gx4yrNp8Z6B



Make yourself at home in this charming studio style apartment with full bathroom and kitchen located in downtown Colorado Springs! This home was completely updated but kept all it's original Charm. Completely updated bathroom and kitchen. Walk into the main door and head upstairs to your quant studio apartment.

Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and night life!



DOG(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.