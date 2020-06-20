All apartments in Colorado Springs
5067 Sweetgrass Ln.

5067 Sweetgrass Lane · (719) 644-7200
Location

5067 Sweetgrass Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

This comfy 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Stetson Hills community. This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and has newer paint both inside and out. The fenced backyard is complete with a sprinkler system, garden beds, and a large covered patio. The upper level has a large master bedroom with master bath and a walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished with lots of storage space! This home is located close to the military installations, shopping, and parks off of the Powers corridor.

Appliances Included: Refrigerated A/C, Gas Furnace, Ceiling Fans, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Washer and Dryer.

PETS: Pets considered by owner on case-by-case basis. Non-Refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and potential increase in rent as well.

Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

(RLNE3999623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. have any available units?
5067 Sweetgrass Ln. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. have?
Some of 5067 Sweetgrass Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5067 Sweetgrass Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. does offer parking.
Does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. have a pool?
No, 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5067 Sweetgrass Ln. has units with dishwashers.
