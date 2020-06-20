5067 Sweetgrass Ln.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!



This comfy 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Stetson Hills community. This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and has newer paint both inside and out. The fenced backyard is complete with a sprinkler system, garden beds, and a large covered patio. The upper level has a large master bedroom with master bath and a walk-in closet. The basement is unfinished with lots of storage space! This home is located close to the military installations, shopping, and parks off of the Powers corridor.



Appliances Included: Refrigerated A/C, Gas Furnace, Ceiling Fans, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, and Washer and Dryer.



PETS: Pets considered by owner on case-by-case basis. Non-Refundable pet fee of $250 per pet and potential increase in rent as well.



