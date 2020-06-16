5063 Sacred Feather Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home in Soaring Eagles won't last long. This home has a covered front porch and mature landscaping in the front and back. As you walk in, you will see the beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout the main entry and Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen has a counter bar with a picture window looking into the Living Room and a small dining nook as well. The living room is cozy with vaulted ceilings and natural lighting. The main level has 2 Bedrooms. The master adjoins to a walk in closet and 5 piece bath. The 2nd bedroom adjoins to a full bath which is also accessible from the main hallway. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The basement has a large family/rec room. There are two additional bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom.



Pet policy: Two pets max, no weight limit. No puppies, some breed restrictions. Cats must be fixed.

This property allows a maximum of 3 adults.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 12/13/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

