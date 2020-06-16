All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:07 AM

5063 Sacred Feather Drive

5063 Sacred Feather Dr · (719) 419-8333
Location

5063 Sacred Feather Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2617 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1106813?source=marketing

This spacious home in Soaring Eagles won't last long. This home has a covered front porch and mature landscaping in the front and back. As you walk in, you will see the beautiful hardwood floors that flow throughout the main entry and Living Room. Eat-in Kitchen has a counter bar with a picture window looking into the Living Room and a small dining nook as well. The living room is cozy with vaulted ceilings and natural lighting. The main level has 2 Bedrooms. The master adjoins to a walk in closet and 5 piece bath. The 2nd bedroom adjoins to a full bath which is also accessible from the main hallway. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings. The basement has a large family/rec room. There are two additional bedrooms downstairs with a full bathroom.

Pet policy: Two pets max, no weight limit. No puppies, some breed restrictions. Cats must be fixed.
This property allows a maximum of 3 adults.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 12/13/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive have any available units?
5063 Sacred Feather Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive have?
Some of 5063 Sacred Feather Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5063 Sacred Feather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5063 Sacred Feather Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5063 Sacred Feather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5063 Sacred Feather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive offer parking?
No, 5063 Sacred Feather Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5063 Sacred Feather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive have a pool?
No, 5063 Sacred Feather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive have accessible units?
No, 5063 Sacred Feather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5063 Sacred Feather Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5063 Sacred Feather Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
