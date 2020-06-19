All apartments in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO
5058 Petrified Forest Trail
5058 Petrified Forest Trail

5058 Petrified Forest Trail · (719) 884-0777
Location

5058 Petrified Forest Trail, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Wolf Ranch

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5058 Petrified Forest Trail · Avail. now

$2,600

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3484 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5058 Petrified Forest Trail - Beautiful 5-bedroom. 4-bathroom home with 3-car garage in highly desirable Cordera area. Main level features wood flooring, large kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with fireplace. Upper level has master bedroom with adjoining 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. Upper level also includes community bath & 3 additional bedrooms. Basement level includes large family room, 5th bedroom & full bath. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, hospital, and military installations! District 20 Schools. Close to USAF Academy, Peterson AFB, and Schriever AFB.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail have any available units?
5058 Petrified Forest Trail has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail have?
Some of 5058 Petrified Forest Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5058 Petrified Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5058 Petrified Forest Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5058 Petrified Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5058 Petrified Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5058 Petrified Forest Trail does offer parking.
Does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5058 Petrified Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 5058 Petrified Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 5058 Petrified Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5058 Petrified Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5058 Petrified Forest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
