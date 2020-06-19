Amenities
5058 Petrified Forest Trail - Beautiful 5-bedroom. 4-bathroom home with 3-car garage in highly desirable Cordera area. Main level features wood flooring, large kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with fireplace. Upper level has master bedroom with adjoining 5-piece master bath and walk-in closet. Upper level also includes community bath & 3 additional bedrooms. Basement level includes large family room, 5th bedroom & full bath. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, hospital, and military installations! District 20 Schools. Close to USAF Academy, Peterson AFB, and Schriever AFB.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5726007)