503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BTqunaos1e2



Large Efficiency/Studio Unit with 1 full bath cottage, situated in the perfect location near downtown Colorado Springs with lots of original charm and recent updates! Original hardwood flooring throughout, built-ins and more. Updated Kitchen with new counter tops and appliances included. Close to Colorado College. Walking distance to Dining, Entertainment, Shopping, Parks, and Trails.

Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and night life! DOG(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.