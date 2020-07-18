All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1

503 N Wahsatch Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

503 N Wahsatch Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Shooks Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BTqunaos1e2

Large Efficiency/Studio Unit with 1 full bath cottage, situated in the perfect location near downtown Colorado Springs with lots of original charm and recent updates! Original hardwood flooring throughout, built-ins and more. Updated Kitchen with new counter tops and appliances included. Close to Colorado College. Walking distance to Dining, Entertainment, Shopping, Parks, and Trails.
Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and night life! DOG(S) CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays utilities (Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage). Section 8 housing is unavailable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 have any available units?
503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Wahsatch Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College