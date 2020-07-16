All apartments in Colorado Springs
4938 Leland Point

4938 Leland Point · No Longer Available
Location

4938 Leland Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Eastborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Fresh, Updated, Spacious - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper unit TownHome with Stunning Mountain Views!
This home has brand new carpet, paint, and a large, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and a balcony overlooking the grassy open space! A separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. The Family Room is over-sized with a large picture window allowing for tons of natural light.
Down the Hall are the Master Bedroom with private bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath.
This town home has tons of storage and has 1 dedicated parking spot right in front of the unit.
Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owner Approval. Section 8 Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4938 Leland Point have any available units?
4938 Leland Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4938 Leland Point have?
Some of 4938 Leland Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4938 Leland Point currently offering any rent specials?
4938 Leland Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4938 Leland Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 4938 Leland Point is pet friendly.
Does 4938 Leland Point offer parking?
Yes, 4938 Leland Point offers parking.
Does 4938 Leland Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4938 Leland Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4938 Leland Point have a pool?
No, 4938 Leland Point does not have a pool.
Does 4938 Leland Point have accessible units?
No, 4938 Leland Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4938 Leland Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4938 Leland Point has units with dishwashers.
