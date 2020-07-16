4938 Leland Point

Amenities
Fresh, Updated, Spacious - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper unit TownHome with Stunning Mountain Views!
This home has brand new carpet, paint, and a large, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and a balcony overlooking the grassy open space! A separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. The Family Room is over-sized with a large picture window allowing for tons of natural light.
Down the Hall are the Master Bedroom with private bath and 2 additional bedrooms and full bath.
This town home has tons of storage and has 1 dedicated parking spot right in front of the unit.
Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon Owner Approval. Section 8 Welcome!