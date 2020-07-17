All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:47 PM

4850 Hawk Meadow Drive

4850 Hawk Meadow Drive · (719) 435-0702
Location

4850 Hawk Meadow Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,425

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3649 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
media room
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious 3,670sqft home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Main level family room has 2-story ceiling and fireplace with built-ins. Eating space in large kitchen plus breakfast bar. Kitchen flows into the walkout to a big back yard and patio. Formal living and dining rooms have multi purpose functionality. Also on the main level is a half bath and a separate laundry/mud room with utility sink. Upper level has the master bedroom with 5 piece bath, three additional bedrooms plus full bath with double sinks. The master bedroom has bay windows with mountain and Pikes Peak views and walk in closet. Fans in all the bedrooms. There is plenty of storage on all levels. The basement is professionally finished with an L-shaped concept for a game room, extra bedrooms, or theater room. The other side of the L is a magnificent bar with quarts counter tops, kitchenette area and mounted TV's. Additionally there is a 3/4 bath which includes a steam shower.
Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive have any available units?
4850 Hawk Meadow Drive has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Hawk Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 Hawk Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
