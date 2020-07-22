Amenities

4733 N Gracemoor Cir Available 08/07/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Rancher with Finished Basement!!! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath rancher with over 2000 sq ft! Attached 1 car garage with extra storage, features a ramp Large eat in country kitchen with built-ins and newer appliances. Hardwood floors in living room, new carpet ant paint throughout. Features large master bedroom big enough for a king sized bed and huge walk in closet. Newly remodeled finished basement with wood burning fireplace. Very well kept and clean home with new flooring and interior paint throughout! Attached 1 car garage, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining area. Lower level has a family room, 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and full size laundry hook-ups. Large fenced in backyard. Available 8/7



No Cats Allowed



