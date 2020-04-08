All apartments in Colorado Springs
4625 Double Lasso Court.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:11 AM

4625 Double Lasso Court

4625 Double Lasso Court · (719) 785-4139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4625 Double Lasso Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4625 Double Lasso Court have any available units?
4625 Double Lasso Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 4625 Double Lasso Court currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Double Lasso Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Double Lasso Court pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Double Lasso Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4625 Double Lasso Court offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Double Lasso Court does offer parking.
Does 4625 Double Lasso Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Double Lasso Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Double Lasso Court have a pool?
No, 4625 Double Lasso Court does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Double Lasso Court have accessible units?
No, 4625 Double Lasso Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Double Lasso Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Double Lasso Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Double Lasso Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Double Lasso Court does not have units with air conditioning.

