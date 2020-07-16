All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:05 PM

4357 North Chestnut Street

4357 North Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Holland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available move in date: July 17, 2020
Available to review July 3, 2020

Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building. This unit offers ample storage options, classic white appliances, carpet in the bedroom, and easy to maintain hardwood laminate floors in the living/dining room, kitchen, bathroom and hallway. Unit was recently painted with modern interior colors, 1-assigned parking spot and street parking available. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facility with a coin-op washer/dryer located on first floor.

This home is ideal for residents looking for an affordable, yet spacious floor plan to call home. Located less than 2-miles from UCCS, and just minutes from the freeway, this unit is convenient for the everyday-commuter! The unit is within walking distance of local community parks. An abundance of highly rated restaurants, shopping centers, schools, entertainment options and Garden of the Gods for sightseeing.

Additional Features and Amenities Include:
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, range/oven, range hood vent and disposal
-Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining room
-Laminate and carpet floors
-On-site laundry facility with coin op washer/dryer
-Snow removal maintenance included
-Lawn care maintenance included
-1-Assigned parking spot behind the building and street parking available

Restrictions
Housing Assistance: Not Available
Dogs: No
Cats: No
No pets allowed

*Additional storage unit available for rent for $20/month

UTILITY INFORMTION
*Tenant must have Electric in their name and pay directly to CSU
*Management Company will bill tenant for Common Electric/Water/Sewer/Gas monthly plus $5/month for administrative processing fee
*Trash is $10/month billed to tenant by Management Company

DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS INVITING HOME ALL YOURS!
Move In Special: Military receives half off of application fee with valid military I.D.
Year Built: 1969
Floor(s): 2

Schedule a showing online today!

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:

-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.
-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.
-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 North Chestnut Street have any available units?
4357 North Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 4357 North Chestnut Street have?
Some of 4357 North Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 North Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
4357 North Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 North Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 4357 North Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 4357 North Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 4357 North Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 4357 North Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4357 North Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 North Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 4357 North Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 4357 North Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 4357 North Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 North Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4357 North Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
