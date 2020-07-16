4357 North Chestnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking ceiling fan extra storage

Available move in date: July 17, 2020

Available to review July 3, 2020



Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building. This unit offers ample storage options, classic white appliances, carpet in the bedroom, and easy to maintain hardwood laminate floors in the living/dining room, kitchen, bathroom and hallway. Unit was recently painted with modern interior colors, 1-assigned parking spot and street parking available. Enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facility with a coin-op washer/dryer located on first floor.



This home is ideal for residents looking for an affordable, yet spacious floor plan to call home. Located less than 2-miles from UCCS, and just minutes from the freeway, this unit is convenient for the everyday-commuter! The unit is within walking distance of local community parks. An abundance of highly rated restaurants, shopping centers, schools, entertainment options and Garden of the Gods for sightseeing.



Additional Features and Amenities Include:

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, range/oven, range hood vent and disposal

-Ceiling fans in the bedroom and dining room

-Laminate and carpet floors

-On-site laundry facility with coin op washer/dryer

-Snow removal maintenance included

-Lawn care maintenance included

-1-Assigned parking spot behind the building and street parking available



Restrictions

Housing Assistance: Not Available

Dogs: No

Cats: No

No pets allowed



*Additional storage unit available for rent for $20/month



UTILITY INFORMTION

*Tenant must have Electric in their name and pay directly to CSU

*Management Company will bill tenant for Common Electric/Water/Sewer/Gas monthly plus $5/month for administrative processing fee

*Trash is $10/month billed to tenant by Management Company



Move In Special: Military receives half off of application fee with valid military I.D.

Year Built: 1969

Floor(s): 2



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Progressive Property Group is taking precautions and following guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. Prospective Tenants should know that:



-The Progressive Property Group office will still not be open to general foot traffic and walk-ins.

-Self-show access will continue to be available via Rently in vacant units. Prospects are asked to disinfect surfaces that they touch when they are in a property.

-In-person showings will be offered in vacant units for one interested party at a time. All parties will be required to wear a mask.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.