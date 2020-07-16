All apartments in Colorado Springs
4189 Charleston Drive.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

4189 Charleston Drive

4189 Charleston Drive · (719) 596-7800
Location

4189 Charleston Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Two-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Sunstone. All appliances, swimming pool available, Small pet okay. Located in School District #2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4189 Charleston Drive have any available units?
4189 Charleston Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 4189 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4189 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive offer parking?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4189 Charleston Drive has a pool.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

