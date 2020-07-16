Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like
4189 Charleston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
4189 Charleston Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM
Check Availability
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4189 Charleston Drive
4189 Charleston Drive
·
(719) 596-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4189 Charleston Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,195
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1232 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Two-Story, 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Sunstone. All appliances, swimming pool available, Small pet okay. Located in School District #2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have any available units?
4189 Charleston Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Colorado Springs Rent Report
.
Is 4189 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4189 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive offer parking?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4189 Charleston Drive has a pool.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4189 Charleston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4189 Charleston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Similar Pages
Colorado Springs 1 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with Parking
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Centennial, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Pueblo, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Golden, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Village Seven
Vista Grande
Park Hill
Briargate
Garden Ranch
Palmer Park
Pulpit Rock
Rustic Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College