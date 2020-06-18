All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102

3976 Riviera Grove · (719) 648-4021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3976 Riviera Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo in Springs Ranch GATED community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in the " Hillsboro at Springs Ranch" located at the intersection of Peterson Rd and N. Carefree, this property also comes with a 1 car detached garage and an assigned carport....home is on the springs ranch golf course and looking out dining room window or kitchen you view the course as well as the front range. home includes central AC with a cozy feeling.
home is close to Peterson Air Force base, schools, shopping, medical and many other Colorado Springs attractions. please call Jerry at 719-648-4021 to set a showing....

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3272119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 have any available units?
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 have?
Some of 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity