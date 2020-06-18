3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102

Amenities

Ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo in Springs Ranch GATED community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in the " Hillsboro at Springs Ranch" located at the intersection of Peterson Rd and N. Carefree, this property also comes with a 1 car detached garage and an assigned carport....home is on the springs ranch golf course and looking out dining room window or kitchen you view the course as well as the front range. home includes central AC with a cozy feeling.

home is close to Peterson Air Force base, schools, shopping, medical and many other Colorado Springs attractions. please call Jerry at 719-648-4021 to set a showing....



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3272119)