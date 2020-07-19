All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3935 Sedgewood Way

3935 Sedgewood Way · (719) 380-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3935 Sedgewood Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Columbine Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3935 Sedgewood Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3935 Sedgewood Way Available 08/01/20 Northwest two story home with finished basement - Amazing home near Woodmen and Range Wood. Large, open floor plan home has four bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Main level has half-bath, living room, formal dining room, kitchen and family room. Basement has 3/4 bath with 2nd large family room. Two car garage, sprinkler system, AC, gas log fireplace and tons of charm. This home is walking distance to Pioneer Elementary, easy access to bussing for middle school and high school. Easy access to shopping, entertainment and more. About 3315 square feet. Home may consider 1-2 small dogs (under 50lbs), breed restrictions apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Sedgewood Way have any available units?
3935 Sedgewood Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Sedgewood Way have?
Some of 3935 Sedgewood Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Sedgewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Sedgewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Sedgewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Sedgewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3935 Sedgewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Sedgewood Way offers parking.
Does 3935 Sedgewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Sedgewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Sedgewood Way have a pool?
No, 3935 Sedgewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Sedgewood Way have accessible units?
No, 3935 Sedgewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Sedgewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Sedgewood Way has units with dishwashers.
