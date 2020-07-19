Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3935 Sedgewood Way Available 08/01/20 Northwest two story home with finished basement - Amazing home near Woodmen and Range Wood. Large, open floor plan home has four bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level. Main level has half-bath, living room, formal dining room, kitchen and family room. Basement has 3/4 bath with 2nd large family room. Two car garage, sprinkler system, AC, gas log fireplace and tons of charm. This home is walking distance to Pioneer Elementary, easy access to bussing for middle school and high school. Easy access to shopping, entertainment and more. About 3315 square feet. Home may consider 1-2 small dogs (under 50lbs), breed restrictions apply.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914291)