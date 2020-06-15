3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201

Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO - This luxury condo is freshly renovated with new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint and blinds throughout. This second floor condo with 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths is located in Hartsock Village condominiums, in 4 Plex. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces under private car port. Unit has carpet in living room and bedrooms, wood laminate in kitchen , dining area, halls and small bath, white appliances, gas fireplace in living room, private deck off master bedroom and washer and dryer included.Unit has air conditioning and forced air heat. Cats are welcomed with pet fee and extra rent. Utilities are not included. NO DOGS allowed per the HOA, No smoking, must qualify.

Please call with any questions, this unit will not last long!

