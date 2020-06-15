All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:04 AM

3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201

3775 Hartsock Lane · (719) 622-3117 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Palmer Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3775 Hartsock Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
NEWLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO - This luxury condo is freshly renovated with new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint and blinds throughout. This second floor condo with 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths is located in Hartsock Village condominiums, in 4 Plex. This unit comes with 2 parking spaces under private car port. Unit has carpet in living room and bedrooms, wood laminate in kitchen , dining area, halls and small bath, white appliances, gas fireplace in living room, private deck off master bedroom and washer and dryer included.Unit has air conditioning and forced air heat. Cats are welcomed with pet fee and extra rent. Utilities are not included. NO DOGS allowed per the HOA, No smoking, must qualify.
Visit our website at nuancepropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing, view qualifications as well as apply for the unit.

Please call with any questions, this unit will not last long!
Office phone 719-622-3117

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4696326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 have any available units?
3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 have?
Some of 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 does offer parking.
Does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity