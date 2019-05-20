3349 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly accessible range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft. Carson, Peterson AFB and the Citadel Mall. We are located on the back of a public park to walk your dog. Just minutes from shopping , public schools and Valley Hi Golf Course. Laundry room on site. Utilities are not included!. Presented by Cornerstone Real Estate Team.



Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr. E #325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909



Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.



Minimum lease term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. We do run a credit check and background check on each adult living in the household. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent. we do allow pets (with approval only) for a $300 pet deposit per animal and $25 to $50 per month pet rent. Our credit requirement is a minimum FICO score of 600 or better for at least one of the applicant or a co-signer with a FICO score of 700 or better. We require proof of household income of 3 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last month's pay stubs or last year's tax return. Lastly, we deny any applicants with evictions or felonies in the past 3 years, and anyone with a felony criminal record. You can see all our available rentals at www.callcornerstone.com.

walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft. Carson, Peterson AFB and the Citadel Mall. We are located on the back of a public park to walk your dog. Just minutes from shopping , public schools and Valley Hi Golf Course. Laundry room on site. Utilities are not included!. Presented by Cornerstone Real Estate Team.



Cornerstone Real Estate Team

685 Citadel Dr East Suite 325

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.



Minimum lease term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. We do run a credit check and background check on each adult living in the household. The security deposit is equal to one month's rent. we do allow pets (with approval only) for a $300 pet deposit per animal and $25 to $50 per month pet rent. Our credit requirement is a minimum FICO score of 600 or better for at least one of the applicant or a co-signer with a FICO score of 700 or better. We require proof of household income of 3 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last month's pay stubs or last year's tax return. Lastly, we deny any applicants with evictions or felonies in the past 3 years, and anyone with a felony criminal record. You can see all our available rentals at www.callcornerstone.com.