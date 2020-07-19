3264 Galleria Terrace

Amenities

This lovely home is located in the Pinehurst neighborhood which is close to military bases, shopping centers & restaurants! The exterior of this home features a nice 1 car attached garage, a covered entryway to the front door, and RV parking is available! This home has a security system and an auto sprinkler system! New carpet was installed recently and new windows will be installed in the near future! When you enter the home, you will see a wood-burning fireplace in the cozy living room. The eat-in/country kitchen has wood cabinets and a walk-out to the backyard patio. The backyard has a nice storage shed that is included with the home! There is also a bonus room on the lower level that can be used as a bedroom w/o closet, family room, craft room, gym or office. The laundry room is located upstairs near both bedrooms. The bathroom has dual entrances from the master bedroom and the hallway. This charming home won't last long! Come see it today!!



