Colorado Springs, CO
3264 Galleria Terrace
3264 Galleria Terrace

3264 Galleria Terrace · (719) 257-7465
Location

3264 Galleria Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Deerfield Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,530

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely home is located in the Pinehurst neighborhood which is close to military bases, shopping centers & restaurants! The exterior of this home features a nice 1 car attached garage, a covered entryway to the front door, and RV parking is available! This home has a security system and an auto sprinkler system! New carpet was installed recently and new windows will be installed in the near future! When you enter the home, you will see a wood-burning fireplace in the cozy living room. The eat-in/country kitchen has wood cabinets and a walk-out to the backyard patio. The backyard has a nice storage shed that is included with the home! There is also a bonus room on the lower level that can be used as a bedroom w/o closet, family room, craft room, gym or office. The laundry room is located upstairs near both bedrooms. The bathroom has dual entrances from the master bedroom and the hallway. This charming home won't last long! Come see it today!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Galleria Terrace have any available units?
3264 Galleria Terrace has a unit available for $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 Galleria Terrace have?
Some of 3264 Galleria Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Galleria Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Galleria Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Galleria Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3264 Galleria Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3264 Galleria Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Galleria Terrace offers parking.
Does 3264 Galleria Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Galleria Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Galleria Terrace have a pool?
No, 3264 Galleria Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3264 Galleria Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3264 Galleria Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Galleria Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3264 Galleria Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
