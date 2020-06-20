All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1

3260 Cloudy Sky Hts · (719) 266-2748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3260 Cloudy Sky Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
Kettle Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,567

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Attached 2 car garage. Large pantry. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included. Pets allowed with $250/pet deposit. Qualifications *Must have 3 times rent or have verifiable assets 5X yearly rent, must have 1 year at employer or 2 years in same field *All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee, dependents under 18 do not need to complete an app. Apps processed first come, first served. *1 year or rental/mortgage history, no evictions less than 7 years ago *No housing vouchers *No smoking allowed inside home, no possession, consumption, manufacture or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products *Must have at least 650 credit score, scores averaged for multiple applicants. *Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
View and download Townhome 2 Floor Plan from the Documents tab.
3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mGnWsc4KtRp
Virtual tour: https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1601537#!/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 have any available units?
3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 has a unit available for $2,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 have?
Some of 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 have a pool?
No, 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity