3260 Cloudy Sky Heights - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

New 2-story town home. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Attached 2 car garage. Large pantry. Upper level laundry with W/D. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Yard maintenance, yard water, snow removal, trash service included. Pets allowed with $250/pet deposit. Qualifications *Must have 3 times rent or have verifiable assets 5X yearly rent, must have 1 year at employer or 2 years in same field *All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee, dependents under 18 do not need to complete an app. Apps processed first come, first served. *1 year or rental/mortgage history, no evictions less than 7 years ago *No housing vouchers *No smoking allowed inside home, no possession, consumption, manufacture or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products *Must have at least 650 credit score, scores averaged for multiple applicants. *Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

View and download Townhome 2 Floor Plan from the Documents tab.

3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mGnWsc4KtRp

Virtual tour: https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/1601537#!/