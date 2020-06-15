All apartments in Colorado Springs
3080 Rhapsody Dr
3080 Rhapsody Dr

3080 Rhapsody Drive · (719) 260-6871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3080 Rhapsody Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3080 Rhapsody Dr · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3080 Rhapsody Dr Available 05/18/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Briargate - AVAILABLE MAY 8th

This 1,764 sq ft bi-level home has 4 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs - and bathrooms on each level. The upstairs has an open concept with a patio slider to a deck off the dining room. The lower level family room has a wood burning stove. This property does not have air conditioning, but does have ceiling fans in the living room, lower family room and master bedroom. Built in 1982, the house has an attached two car garage, large fenced backyard and sprinkler system..

Conveniently located near Lexington and Union with easy access to Powers corridor, Woodmen Rd., shopping, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Located in School Dist. 20.

Two medium pets are allowed and MUST be 12 months or older. An additional $20 per month per pet is added to the rent and an additional $300 deposit per pet is required.

As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate smoking is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.

12 month lease minimum. Minimum acceptable credit score of 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule a showing. Showing times: M-F, 10-4, never evenings or weekends.

(RLNE4829570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

