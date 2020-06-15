Amenities

3080 Rhapsody Dr Available 05/18/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Briargate - AVAILABLE MAY 8th



This 1,764 sq ft bi-level home has 4 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs - and bathrooms on each level. The upstairs has an open concept with a patio slider to a deck off the dining room. The lower level family room has a wood burning stove. This property does not have air conditioning, but does have ceiling fans in the living room, lower family room and master bedroom. Built in 1982, the house has an attached two car garage, large fenced backyard and sprinkler system..



Conveniently located near Lexington and Union with easy access to Powers corridor, Woodmen Rd., shopping, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Located in School Dist. 20.



Two medium pets are allowed and MUST be 12 months or older. An additional $20 per month per pet is added to the rent and an additional $300 deposit per pet is required.



As with all homes managed by MileStone Real Estate smoking is not allowed in the home or garage and the growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises.



12 month lease minimum. Minimum acceptable credit score of 625. Monthly income requirement is 3 times the rent. Please call for additional qualification details and to schedule a showing. Showing times: M-F, 10-4, never evenings or weekends.



