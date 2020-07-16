All apartments in Colorado Springs
3022 West Bijou Street

3022 West Bijou Street · No Longer Available
Location

3022 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Nice, newly remodeled 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Old Colorado City. New carpet and flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures and much more. Onsite laundry, security, off street parking, private entrances. Near shopping, restaurants, Manitou Springs, the incline, schools, transportation military bases and much more!

Rent: $775
Utilities: $100 + electric
Deposit: $775
Application: $45

* Pet restrictions apply. Approved pets will require the following:

$200 non-refundable fee
$20 per month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC

To schedule your private showing call or text Rebecca (719)641-5357

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available 7/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 West Bijou Street have any available units?
3022 West Bijou Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 West Bijou Street have?
Some of 3022 West Bijou Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 West Bijou Street currently offering any rent specials?
3022 West Bijou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 West Bijou Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 West Bijou Street is pet friendly.
Does 3022 West Bijou Street offer parking?
Yes, 3022 West Bijou Street offers parking.
Does 3022 West Bijou Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 West Bijou Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 West Bijou Street have a pool?
No, 3022 West Bijou Street does not have a pool.
Does 3022 West Bijou Street have accessible units?
No, 3022 West Bijou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 West Bijou Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 West Bijou Street does not have units with dishwashers.
