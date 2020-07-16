3022 West Bijou Street

Amenities
Nice, newly remodeled 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Old Colorado City. New carpet and flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures and much more. Onsite laundry, security, off street parking, private entrances. Near shopping, restaurants, Manitou Springs, the incline, schools, transportation military bases and much more!
Rent: $775
Utilities: $100 + electric
Deposit: $775
Application: $45
* Pet restrictions apply. Approved pets will require the following:
$200 non-refundable fee
$20 per month pet rent
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC
To schedule your private showing call or text Rebecca (719)641-5357
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.