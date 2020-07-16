3022 West Bijou Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Nice, newly remodeled 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Old Colorado City. New carpet and flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures and much more. Onsite laundry, security, off street parking, private entrances. Near shopping, restaurants, Manitou Springs, the incline, schools, transportation military bases and much more!



Rent: $775

Utilities: $100 + electric

Deposit: $775

Application: $45



* Pet restrictions apply. Approved pets will require the following:



$200 non-refundable fee

$20 per month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, LLC



To schedule your private showing call or text Rebecca (719)641-5357



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available 7/8/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.