3006 Illinois Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

WASHER & DRYER, FULL SIZE in apartment. Outstanding 2 bedroom apartment with easy access to downtown, medical facilities, highways and major arteries. Very well maintained building. Includes walkout to patio or deck. Large storage adjacent to patio. Central air conditioning, secure entrance via keypad code, and back yard for play and entertainment. Clean and comfortable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Located just west of Union & just north of Fillmore with easy access to I-25, Union, & Circle Dr. Tenant pays utilities. The apartment includes a side by side washer & dryer, refrigerator, stove and oven, microwave, and central air conditioning. This apartment is in impeccable condition and features plenty of storage . . . separate storage off the patio or deck, large kitchen pantry, linen closet area in bathroom, large hall closet, and full length bedroom closets. The upper apartments include a fabulous view of the mountains from the top of the deck. The lower apartments have a walkout to the patio and fenced backyard. Sorry . . . No Pets, No Smoking, and No Marijuana. Pictures may not be the exact apartment, but quite similar. All measurements are approximate.