3006 Illinois Avenue

3006 Illinois Avenue · (720) 373-0654
Location

3006 Illinois Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Venetian Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WASHER & DRYER, FULL SIZE in apartment. Outstanding 2 bedroom apartment with easy access to downtown, medical facilities, highways and major arteries. Very well maintained building. Includes walkout to patio or deck. Large storage adjacent to patio. Central air conditioning, secure entrance via keypad code, and back yard for play and entertainment. Clean and comfortable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Located just west of Union & just north of Fillmore with easy access to I-25, Union, & Circle Dr. Tenant pays utilities. The apartment includes a side by side washer & dryer, refrigerator, stove and oven, microwave, and central air conditioning. This apartment is in impeccable condition and features plenty of storage . . . separate storage off the patio or deck, large kitchen pantry, linen closet area in bathroom, large hall closet, and full length bedroom closets. The upper apartments include a fabulous view of the mountains from the top of the deck. The lower apartments have a walkout to the patio and fenced backyard. Sorry . . . No Pets, No Smoking, and No Marijuana. Pictures may not be the exact apartment, but quite similar. All measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Illinois Avenue have any available units?
3006 Illinois Avenue has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Illinois Avenue have?
Some of 3006 Illinois Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Illinois Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Illinois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3006 Illinois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3006 Illinois Avenue offer parking?
No, 3006 Illinois Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Illinois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Illinois Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Illinois Avenue have a pool?
No, 3006 Illinois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Illinois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3006 Illinois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Illinois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Illinois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
