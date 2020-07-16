2920 Straus Lane ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 750 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage for an additional $19/month. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Roswell Park. Also nearby are IHOP, Waffle House, Dutch Bros Coffee, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Medium sized dogs alloweed upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.



Flat fee of $50 for utilities, electric not included.



Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



