All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2920 Straus Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2920 Straus Lane
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:40 PM

2920 Straus Lane

2920 Straus Lane ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Indian Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2920 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Indian Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 750 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage for an additional $19/month. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Roswell Park. Also nearby are IHOP, Waffle House, Dutch Bros Coffee, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Medium sized dogs alloweed upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.

Flat fee of $50 for utilities, electric not included.

Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.719rent.com
719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Straus Lane have any available units?
2920 Straus Lane has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Straus Lane have?
Some of 2920 Straus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Straus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Straus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Straus Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 Straus Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2920 Straus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Straus Lane offers parking.
Does 2920 Straus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Straus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Straus Lane have a pool?
No, 2920 Straus Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Straus Lane have accessible units?
No, 2920 Straus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Straus Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Straus Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2920 Straus Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity