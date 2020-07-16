2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xXQBe7APaSG



Sunny 2 bedroom, upstairs townhome with 1 shared access full bath. Galley style kitchen. Air conditioning and a wood burning fireplace with stone surround. Laundry room in unit with W&D included. Hard surface flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet.

Just East of downtown Colorado Springs, this townhome near UCCS, Colorado College, and Peter AFB is close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Popular location for families looking a short commute to work and to most parts of Colorado Springs.



School District: 11-Colorado Springs

Elementary School: Penrose

Middle School: Sabin

High School: Mitchell