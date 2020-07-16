All apartments in Colorado Springs
2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1

2747 Hearthwood Lane · (719) 309-4335
Location

2747 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xXQBe7APaSG

Sunny 2 bedroom, upstairs townhome with 1 shared access full bath. Galley style kitchen. Air conditioning and a wood burning fireplace with stone surround. Laundry room in unit with W&D included. Hard surface flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet.
Just East of downtown Colorado Springs, this townhome near UCCS, Colorado College, and Peter AFB is close to parks, shopping, and entertainment. Popular location for families looking a short commute to work and to most parts of Colorado Springs.

School District: 11-Colorado Springs
Elementary School: Penrose
Middle School: Sabin
High School: Mitchell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have any available units?
2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
