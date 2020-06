Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Pikes Peak Park Sub 4 Plex - 12 month lease with 12th month FREE! 4 plex, main floor unit that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Full kitchen with all the appliances. Full size washer and dryer. New carpet and paint. Private parking. Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers. For more information please call Heartstone Properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103



(RLNE5579144)