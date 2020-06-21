All apartments in Colorado Springs
2505 Nadine Drive

2505 Nadine Drive
Location

2505 Nadine Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Southborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!

Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 Nadine Drive have any available units?
2505 Nadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 Nadine Drive have?
Some of 2505 Nadine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 Nadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Nadine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Nadine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2505 Nadine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2505 Nadine Drive offer parking?
No, 2505 Nadine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Nadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2505 Nadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Nadine Drive have a pool?
No, 2505 Nadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Nadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2505 Nadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Nadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Nadine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
