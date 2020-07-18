241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus

Amenities

This four bedroom home is conveniently located near UCCS, University Village, and I25. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, on the lower level is the kitchen and living room that walks straight out to the porch. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, updated bathrooms. Includes stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave and washer/dryer. Large backyard with covered back porch. Close to parks, schools and several amenities. Absolutely no smoking, marijuana growing or production.