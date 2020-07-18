All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:41 AM

241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus

241 Elmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Elmwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Cragmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This four bedroom home is conveniently located near UCCS, University Village, and I25. All bedrooms are located on the upper level, on the lower level is the kitchen and living room that walks straight out to the porch. New flooring throughout, freshly painted, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, updated bathrooms. Includes stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave and washer/dryer. Large backyard with covered back porch. Close to parks, schools and several amenities. Absolutely no smoking, marijuana growing or production.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus have any available units?
241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus have?
Some of 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus currently offering any rent specials?
241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus pet-friendly?
No, 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus offer parking?
Yes, 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus offers parking.
Does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus have a pool?
No, 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus does not have a pool.
Does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus have accessible units?
No, 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Elmwood Dr/LP/Hieronymus has units with dishwashers.
