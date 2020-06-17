2406 W. Kiowa St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking

Fall in love with this charming, one-bedroom apartment on the west side of Colorado Springs. This upstairs apartment is bright, freshly painted, and features a small sun room with French style doors. A/C unit now installed in unit. On site storage available, shared laundry, and one off-street parking space. Well-maintained, quiet, Victorian home. One block from the park, two blocks from downtown Old Colorado City; walking distance to restaurants, parks and shopping. Some utilities (water, heat, garbage) included. Tenant pays electricity. First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No pets.



Minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 700 or higher. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years.



