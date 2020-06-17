All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
2406 W. Kiowa St - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

2406 W. Kiowa St - 1

2406 West Kiowa Street · (719) 249-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Old Colorado City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 West Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Old Colorado City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Fall in love with this charming, one-bedroom apartment on the west side of Colorado Springs. This upstairs apartment is bright, freshly painted, and features a small sun room with French style doors. A/C unit now installed in unit. On site storage available, shared laundry, and one off-street parking space. Well-maintained, quiet, Victorian home. One block from the park, two blocks from downtown Old Colorado City; walking distance to restaurants, parks and shopping. Some utilities (water, heat, garbage) included. Tenant pays electricity. First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No pets.

Minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 700 or higher. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 have any available units?
2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 have?
Some of 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 have a pool?
No, 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 has accessible units.
Does 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2406 W. Kiowa St - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity