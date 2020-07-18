All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:50 PM

239 Shady Oak Grove

239 Shady Oak Grove · No Longer Available
Location

239 Shady Oak Grove, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Eastborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a cozy fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Palmer and Memorial Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Country Buffet, Burlington, IHOP, Citadel Crossing Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Pets are negotiable upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.719rent.com

719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Shady Oak Grove have any available units?
239 Shady Oak Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Shady Oak Grove have?
Some of 239 Shady Oak Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Shady Oak Grove currently offering any rent specials?
239 Shady Oak Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Shady Oak Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Shady Oak Grove is pet friendly.
Does 239 Shady Oak Grove offer parking?
Yes, 239 Shady Oak Grove offers parking.
Does 239 Shady Oak Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Shady Oak Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Shady Oak Grove have a pool?
No, 239 Shady Oak Grove does not have a pool.
Does 239 Shady Oak Grove have accessible units?
No, 239 Shady Oak Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Shady Oak Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Shady Oak Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
