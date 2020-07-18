239 Shady Oak Grove

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a cozy fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Palmer and Memorial Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Country Buffet, Burlington, IHOP, Citadel Crossing Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Pets are negotiable upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.



