Home
Colorado Springs, CO
2353 Lexington Village Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2353 Lexington Village Lane
2353 Lexington Village Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2353 Lexington Village Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Gateway Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane have any available units?
2353 Lexington Village Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colorado Springs, CO
.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Colorado Springs Rent Report
.
Is 2353 Lexington Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Lexington Village Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Lexington Village Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2353 Lexington Village Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs
.
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2353 Lexington Village Lane does offer parking.
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 Lexington Village Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane have a pool?
No, 2353 Lexington Village Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 2353 Lexington Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2353 Lexington Village Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2353 Lexington Village Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2353 Lexington Village Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
