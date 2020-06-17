All apartments in Colorado Springs
2050 Independence Drive

2050 Independence Drive · (719) 884-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2050 Independence Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Falcon Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 Independence Drive · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
2050 Independence Drive - Beautiful, well-maintained 4-bedroom, 2-bath Rancher in desirable Briargate area. Main level features living room, kitchen, dining area, master bedroom with adjoining bath, 2 additional bedrooms. Basement level includes family room with gas fireplace, additional bedroom, full bath, office, and laundry area. Great backyard with children playground, natural gas fireplace, large wood deck and 10' x 12' storage shed. District 20 schools. Close to everything.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5762526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Independence Drive have any available units?
2050 Independence Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Independence Drive have?
Some of 2050 Independence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Independence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Independence Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Independence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Independence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2050 Independence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Independence Drive does offer parking.
Does 2050 Independence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Independence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Independence Drive have a pool?
No, 2050 Independence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Independence Drive have accessible units?
No, 2050 Independence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Independence Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Independence Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
