Amenities
2050 Independence Drive - Beautiful, well-maintained 4-bedroom, 2-bath Rancher in desirable Briargate area. Main level features living room, kitchen, dining area, master bedroom with adjoining bath, 2 additional bedrooms. Basement level includes family room with gas fireplace, additional bedroom, full bath, office, and laundry area. Great backyard with children playground, natural gas fireplace, large wood deck and 10' x 12' storage shed. District 20 schools. Close to everything.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5762526)