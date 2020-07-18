Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1719 S Canoe Creek Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1719 S Canoe Creek Drive
1719 Canoe Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Stratmoor Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1719 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive have any available units?
1719 S Canoe Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colorado Springs, CO
.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Colorado Springs Rent Report
.
Is 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1719 S Canoe Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs
.
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 S Canoe Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln
Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Similar Pages
Colorado Springs 1 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with Parking
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Centennial, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Pueblo, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Golden, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Village Seven
Vista Grande
Park Hill
Briargate
Garden Ranch
Palmer Park
Pulpit Rock
Rustic Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College