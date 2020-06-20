All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174

1708 Sawyer Way · (719) 579-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Sawyer Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Super Clean Fully Updated Ground Level 2BD, 1BA, New Carpet, Paint, Windows, near Hiking Trails - Super Clean Unit!! Fully upgraded ground level unit featuring 2 very large bedrooms, spacious family room with A/C, one full bath.
Brand new carpet just installed, new paint, newer Champion Windows, doors, bathroom fixtures, vanity, tub insert and toilet. Almost everything in this unit has been replaced or updated.
Step out from your fully appointed kitchen to a patio to relax and look out over trees and greenbelt. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse or hike on nearby Rock Island hiking trail.
Ready for immediate move in!! Contact Bill on his cell at 719-351-5698, or email billpattee68@gmail.com for more information.
640 minimum FICO credit score and 3X the rent in gross documented income are required for consideration.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 have any available units?
1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 have?
Some of 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 does offer parking.
Does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 have a pool?
Yes, 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 has a pool.
Does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 have accessible units?
No, 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174 does not have units with dishwashers.
