1708 Sawyer Way, Unit 174

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Super Clean Fully Updated Ground Level 2BD, 1BA, New Carpet, Paint, Windows, near Hiking Trails - Super Clean Unit!! Fully upgraded ground level unit featuring 2 very large bedrooms, spacious family room with A/C, one full bath.

Brand new carpet just installed, new paint, newer Champion Windows, doors, bathroom fixtures, vanity, tub insert and toilet. Almost everything in this unit has been replaced or updated.

Step out from your fully appointed kitchen to a patio to relax and look out over trees and greenbelt. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse or hike on nearby Rock Island hiking trail.

Ready for immediate move in!! Contact Bill on his cell at 719-351-5698, or email billpattee68@gmail.com for more information.

640 minimum FICO credit score and 3X the rent in gross documented income are required for consideration.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772452)