Colorado Springs, CO
1433 Flycatcher Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 PM

1433 Flycatcher Lane

1433 Flycatcher Lane · (719) 419-8333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 Flycatcher Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Gateway Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful style 2 story home with detach 2 car garage and a relaxing front porch to take in the nice Colorado Springs evenings. The main level has a great eat in kitchen with walk out to the back yard, spacious living room that is bright and open and a half bath. The large basement has a family room with the 4th bedroom, full bathroom and laundry space. Master suites has mountain views walk in closet and full bath. Upstairs also has 2 more bedrooms and another full bath! Don't miss this home - it won't last long!

Due to the progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved.

To view the 3D Virtual Tour, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.com/models/uGYgCQMxzz6?section=media&mediasection=showcase

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Flycatcher Lane have any available units?
1433 Flycatcher Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Flycatcher Lane have?
Some of 1433 Flycatcher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Flycatcher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Flycatcher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Flycatcher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Flycatcher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Flycatcher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Flycatcher Lane offers parking.
Does 1433 Flycatcher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Flycatcher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Flycatcher Lane have a pool?
No, 1433 Flycatcher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Flycatcher Lane have accessible units?
No, 1433 Flycatcher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Flycatcher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Flycatcher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
