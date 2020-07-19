1433 Flycatcher Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Beautiful style 2 story home with detach 2 car garage and a relaxing front porch to take in the nice Colorado Springs evenings. The main level has a great eat in kitchen with walk out to the back yard, spacious living room that is bright and open and a half bath. The large basement has a family room with the 4th bedroom, full bathroom and laundry space. Master suites has mountain views walk in closet and full bath. Upstairs also has 2 more bedrooms and another full bath! Don't miss this home - it won't last long!



Due to the progression of COVID-19, there will be no in-person showings at this time. In-person showings will be scheduled only after an application is approved.



To view the 3D Virtual Tour, copy this link to your browser: https://my.matterport.com/models/uGYgCQMxzz6?section=media&mediasection=showcase



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

