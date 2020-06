Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Victorian building with updated apartments. This apartment has all the unique old Victorian style feature's and details while being clean and spacious. Great location close to Colorado College, Downtown Colorado Springs, Penrose Hosp, & OTC.

Well maintained and professionally managed.



1602 sqft

2 bedroom

Vaulted ceilings

Pocket doors

Hardwood floors

Formal dining room

Large closets

Updated Kitchen & Bathroom



Garage parking available for rent

Additional storage space available.

Free Washer and dryer included in private laundry room.



(new pics & videos will be added after a fresh coat of paint)