All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 1230 Dancing Horse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
1230 Dancing Horse Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1230 Dancing Horse Drive

1230 Dancing Horse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 Dancing Horse Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Discovery

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with formal living and dining room, finished basement, 2 fireplaces and fenced private yard.
Terrific Northwest Springs location close to schools, shopping, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive have any available units?
1230 Dancing Horse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive have?
Some of 1230 Dancing Horse Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Dancing Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Dancing Horse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Dancing Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Dancing Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Dancing Horse Drive offers parking.
Does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Dancing Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 1230 Dancing Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 1230 Dancing Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Dancing Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Dancing Horse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80809
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village SevenVista GrandePark Hill
BriargateGarden RanchPalmer Park
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College