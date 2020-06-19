All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 11227 Cold Creek View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
11227 Cold Creek View
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

11227 Cold Creek View

11227 Cold Creek Vw · (719) 249-5421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Trailridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11227 Cold Creek Vw, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Trailridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11227 Cold Creek View · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Almost Brand NEW!! Very Nice Home!! - You are going to love love love this home! lots of high end touches. Tons of space. Everything is almost NEW NEW NEW!!! Also, the exterior yard maintenance is included in the rent!!!

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing.

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property
 
Pet Policy –Pet Policy – Up to two pets under 40 lbs, no more than 2 total pets and no pets over 40 lbs.100 dollar nonrefundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. No pets with any history of aggression. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals.

1 year lease

Availability date may vary from what's advertised
 
This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent or have verifiable assets at least 5x the yearly rent amount
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-No evictions less than 7 years old
-Cannot be sex offender
-Housing vouchers are acceptable as a form of income - all other requirements still need to be met
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking allowed inside the home

(RLNE4283322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Cold Creek View have any available units?
11227 Cold Creek View has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 11227 Cold Creek View have?
Some of 11227 Cold Creek View's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11227 Cold Creek View currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Cold Creek View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Cold Creek View pet-friendly?
Yes, 11227 Cold Creek View is pet friendly.
Does 11227 Cold Creek View offer parking?
Yes, 11227 Cold Creek View does offer parking.
Does 11227 Cold Creek View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 Cold Creek View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Cold Creek View have a pool?
No, 11227 Cold Creek View does not have a pool.
Does 11227 Cold Creek View have accessible units?
Yes, 11227 Cold Creek View has accessible units.
Does 11227 Cold Creek View have units with dishwashers?
No, 11227 Cold Creek View does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11227 Cold Creek View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity